Man murders wife in Puri of Odisha, probe underway

Nimapara: A drunk man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat in Puri district of Odisha said reliable reports on Monday.

The incident has been reported from Dighal Slum under Nimapada police limits in Puri of Odisha.

According to reports, the husband identified as Irfan Khan (36) used to beat his wife Baharun Bibi (26) on a regular basis. He used to drink regularly say reports.

They used to quarrel on a regular basis said the neighbours. They were involved in one such heated argument when in a fit of rage, the husband charged towards the wife and in the spur of the moment slit her throat.

The accused was then overpowered by the locals and handed over to the police.