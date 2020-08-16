Man Kills Sister-In-Law In Odisha’s Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: A body of a woman was found inside the temple premises at Haridapada village under Aska police limits in Ganjam district today.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjita Nahak(40), a native of Haridapada village.

According to reports, Ranjita Nahak had gone to the temple early this morning when her brother-in law Mochi Ram hit her head with an iron road.

Ranjita sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The accused fled the spot after committing the crime.

On being informed, police reached the village, recovered the body and started probe into the matter. The police have also launched manhunt to trace and nab the accused.

