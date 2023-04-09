Man killed, 2 others including a girl critical in firecracker explosion in Jajpur district

Jajpur: In a tragic incident a man was killed while two others, including a girl, sustained critical injury due to an alleged firecracker explosion in the Jajpur district of Odisha on Sunday. The explosion took place reportedly during the making of the firecracker in Basudevpur village under Alakunda Police limits in the Binjharpur area.

The deceased person has been identified as Kalindi Mallick.

As per reports, the explosion was so huge that Kalindi Mallick died on the spot while two others sustained critical injuries.

However, the family of the deceased has denied the allegation of firecracker-making in the house.

Following the accident, Ambulance Service was sought to shift the injured persons. The staff of the 108 Ambulance have informed that the explosion might have occurred when firecracker was being made.

The injured persons have been shifted to the Jajpur district headquarters hospital. The doctor there said that the girl has sustained 60 percent burn injury.