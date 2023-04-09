Body of man found hanging from tree in Odisha’s Nayagarh dist

Nayagarh: In a sad incident, the body of a man was found hanging from a tree in Nayagarh district of Odisha on Sunday. The body was recovered from a tree on the Jhintika hill on the Bruttanga River bank. The man was missing for the last five days.

The deceased has been identified as Bijaya Nahak of Krushnachandrapur Patana of Nayagarh district. He was a Dandua, a participant of Dandanata.

As per reports, Nahak had set out from home along with other Danduas and the God’s palanquin to participate in the Dandanata. He had gone to the Ghughudipada village in the Daspalla area and was missing since last Wednesday.

After Nahak went missing, the villagers and other Danduas along with Police personnel launched a manhunt to trace him. Today his body was found hanging from a tree on the bank of the Bruttanga River.

After the recovery of the body, senior Police officials reached the spot and carried out an investigation.

The said tragic incident frightened the villagers. It is yet to be ascertained whether it is a case of suicide or murder.

Further investigation of the case is underway.