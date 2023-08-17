Man gets 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment for kidnapping and raping minor in Balasore

Balasore: A man has been sentenced to 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and Rs 5000 fine for kidnapping and raping a minor in Odisha’s Balasore district. The imprisonment will extend by 2 years in case of failure of fine.

According to sources, the convict identified as Arun Kumar Barik, abducted a minor and later rapped her at Shinla police station area in June, 2022. Following the incident, a case registered was registered at the police station.

The sentence was pronounced by Hon’ble Baleswar Special POSCO Court Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar. The court has sentenced on the basis of 15 witnesses and 14 evidences.

Meanwhile, the victim of the incident was provided with a financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh by the District Legal Service Authority.