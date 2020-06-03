Khordha: The body of a man was found hanging inside a shop at Baghamari in Odisha’s Khordha district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Biswaranjan Sahu of Dalatola village under Begunia block in the district.

According to reports, Biswaranjan was working at the eatery owned by his brother-in-law, Basu Sahu for the last seven years. He had slept inside the shop last night.

However, there was no response came from Biswaranjan this morning when his brother-in-law knocked the door of the shop.

On being informed, Baghamari police reached the spot and broke open the door. Biswaranjan was found hanging from the ceiling.

Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy test.

The exact cause behind the death of the man will be ascertained after the post-mortem report; further investigation is on, police said.