Man crushed to death with stone in Sundergarh

Rourkela: A man was allegedly crushed to death with stone at Marichidihi village under Mahulapada police station limits in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Tola Nayak of Marichidihi.

Tola Nayak along with one Babulu Giri went to a forest near the village yesterday evening. Babulu allegedly crushed Tola’s head with a stone and hanged the body from a tree to give a suicide angle to the incident.

After returning to the village, Babulu informed the villagers about Tola’s death. However, suspecting some foul play, the villagers called the police.

Soon, a team of cops from Mahulapada police reached the spot and started a probe. They arrested Babulu for killing Tola over past enmity.