Man Chased, Attacked and Killed in Nayagarh’s Itamati

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nayagarh: In a shocking incident  a man was allegedly chased on the road and murdered in Nayagarh district of Odisha on Tuesday night. The gruesome murder took place in Baunsiapada village under Itamati Police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Khetrabasi Mahapatra of Baunsiapada village in Nayagarh district.

Reportedly, a dispute erupted between Khetrabasi Mohapatra and his neighbours yesterday evening which took an ugly turn and both the parties resorted to physical abuse . Accordingly, Khetrabasi went to the Police station and lodged an FIR regarding the matter at Itamati police station.

However, after he returned to home, some youth called him from his house, As he stepped out of the house they attacked him with sharp weapons. To save his life he tried to run from the scene but they chased him and attacked.

Body of Khetrabasi was recovered in a pool of blood in the following morning. The accused persons have absconded.

After getting information Police rushed to the spot and seized the body. Police also seized a weapon (katuri) from the spot.

 

