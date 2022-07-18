Man attempts to kill father in law by mowing him down with car in Odisha’s Sambalpur: Watch

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a man on Monday allegedly attempted to murder his father in law by mowing him down with his car. The incident took place in the Kacheri Chhak of Sambalpur city in Odisha today.

The accused has been identified as Panchanan Das of Burla.

As per reports, Das is an advocate from Burla area. He had married in Talcher. However, dispute was often going on between him and his wife.

Earlier, his father in law used to visit their house and solve the dispute whenever the man and his wife would fighting with each other.

Accordingly, the father in law of Das had come today to resolve dispute between the two. He had come to the Sambalpur Advocate’s Union.

As per reports, today, after seeing his father in law in front of the SP office, Das allegedly tried to knock him down with his car. However, his father in law narrowly escaped after sustaining simple injury. Meanwhile, when his brother in law tried to stop Das, he also attempted to mow him down with his car.

Reportedly, the car of Das also hit the boundary wall of the SP’s residence and resultantly the wall collapsed. His brother in law has also sustained critical injury after being hit by the car of Das. Also, another bike and a Luna moped got destroyed after being hit by the car.

Following the incident the locals caught the accused, thrashed him and handed over to Police.