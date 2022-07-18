I am an Odia, I voted for an Odia: Congress MLA Md Moquim

Cuttack: Amid the ongoing presidential election in Odisha Legislative Assembly, Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack Mohammed Moquim claimed that he cast his vote for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu.

“I voted as per the commands of my morality and chose the daughter of the soil for the country’s topmost constitutional post. There is no confusion about it within the party,” he told media persons.

He further said that he was proud to witness an Odia woman at the topmost constitutional post of the country and gave his precious vote to her.

The polling has begun at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm in the Parliament and state legislative assemblies. The counting of votes will take place on July 21 and the next President will swear in on July 25. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.

Notably, the BJD is supporting NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, supported by the opposition parties.