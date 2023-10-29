Man arrested with 41 grams of brown sugar in Angul

Angul: A man was arrested by the excise officials in Odisha’s Angul district on charges of possessing 41 grams of brown sugar on Sunday.

Based on a reliable information about the trading of the brown sugar, a team of excise officials reportedly conducted a raid in Ara Sahi of Talcher area of the district and arrested the man whom they identified as Sunil Bhutia.

The officials also recovered 41 grams of brown sugar from his possession, said sources adding that the market value of the seized contraband is expected to be over Rs 4.10 lakh.

Sunil Bhutia was forwarded to the court following his medical examination after the arrest. Further probe is underway to find out others involvement in the case.