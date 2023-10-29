Ailing elephant dies in Odisha’s Balasore district

Balasore: In a sad news for the animal lovers, an ailing female elephant reportedly died while undergoing treatment in the Khuntapatan beat house of Odisha’s Balasore district on Sunday morning.

According to reports, around four to five days ago the pachyderm was wandering in near Digi Bhanra village and reportedly fell into a pit with water. It managed to come out of the pit but fell sick.

On being informed, the local forest officials along with a veterinary team reached the spot after getting information about the elephant and started its treatment.

Today, the team tranquilised the jumbo for its further treatment. But sadly, the animal died while undergoing medication.

Speaking about the elephant, ACF Smita Sahu said that the exam reason what led to the death of elephant is yet to be ascertained, however it will be clear after we receive the post-mortem report.