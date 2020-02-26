Man arrested just before his second wedding in Cuttack

Cuttack : A man was arrested from a marriage mandap at Mahanadi Vihar here in Odisha on Wednesday just before his wedding ceremony. It was alleged that the bridegroom had already married to another girl.

The accused bridegroom has been identified as Priyaranjan Pati of Deula Sahi in the city. He was arrested as his alleged first wife lodged a complaint against him at Chauliganj police station in the millennium city.

According to the complaint, Pati had married to the complainant girl in 20 June 2017 in a city based court.

The registry marriage took place when Pati was working as ATO at Khapuria ITI and the girl was studying in the same institution, the complainant said.

Pati was arrested as per the complaint lodged by his alleged first wife. Further investigation is underway, police said.