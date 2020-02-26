Man arrested just before second wedding in Cuttack

Man arrested just before his second wedding in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 2

Cuttack : A man was arrested from a marriage mandap at Mahanadi Vihar here in Odisha on Wednesday just before his wedding ceremony. It was alleged that the bridegroom had already married to another girl.

The accused bridegroom has been identified as Priyaranjan Pati of Deula Sahi in the city. He was arrested as his alleged first wife lodged a complaint  against him at Chauliganj police station in the millennium city.

According to the complaint, Pati had married to the complainant  girl in 20 June 2017 in a city based court.

Related News

Reliance Jio becomes Odisha’s number one mobile…

100 gr Gold, Cash Worth Rs 1 Lakh, Looted in Odisha capital

These local passenger trains To Be Cancelled/ Partially…

Swimmer Kalyani wins her 50th medal at national level

The registry marriage took place when Pati was working as ATO at Khapuria ITI and the girl was studying in the same institution, the complainant said.

Man arrested just before second wedding in Cuttack

Pati was arrested as per the complaint lodged by his alleged first wife. Further investigation is underway, police said.

You might also like
State

Reliance Jio becomes Odisha’s number one mobile service provider

State

100 gr Gold, Cash Worth Rs 1 Lakh, Looted in Odisha capital

State

These local passenger trains To Be Cancelled/ Partially Cancelled In Odisha

Sports

Swimmer Kalyani wins her 50th medal at national level

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.