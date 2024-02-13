Mamata Yojana monetary incentive increased to Rs 10,000

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today increased the monetary incentive of Mamata Yojana to Rs 10,000 from the existing Rs 5,000.

According to reports, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided to double the amount of the monetary incentive of Mamata Yojana following the request of the women to Chairman 5T Nabin Odisha V. K Pandian during his visits to the districts.

Currently, under the scheme, the pregnant women were being paid Rs 5,000 in two installments. Now according to the new decision of the Chief Minister, they will get Rs 10,000 each.

All eligible beneficiaries will get this enhanced amount from August 2023. The outstanding amount will be available to the beneficiaries between 20th and 25th of this February.

It is to be noted here that Patnaik launched the popular Mamata Yojana in 2011 to reduce maternal and child mortality and reduce malnutrition. The scheme became so popular that it has been adopted as a model at the national level.

As per the decision, the amount of assistance will be directly disbursed to the beneficiary’s account in two installments. In the first installment (after 6 months of pregnancy), Rs 6,000 and in the second installment after 10 months, Rs 4,000 will be deposited.

All pregnant women above 19 years of age can get the monetary incentive of Mamata Yojana for two living children. However, the women belonging to 13 Scheduled Tribes will be given the maternity allowance for each pregnancy.

Notably, since the launching of this scheme, more than 60 lakh pregnant and post-natal mothers have benefited. For this, the state government has transferred Rs 2,900 crores to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

You can call the helpline 181 or contact the nearest Anganwadi Centre for information or complaints about the scheme.