Major fire in hotel in Gajapati of Odisha due to gas cylinder leak

Reports say that, a fire broke out in the Rajput Line Hotel at Lugudi Street in Gajapati district under Mohana Police Station limits.

A sudden fire broke out in the kitchen of the hotel while preparing food in the morning. The fire is believed to have started from a gas leak. The fire caused extensive property damage. The fire department reached the spot and tried to control the fire.

It is worth mentioning that there has been no damage to life in the fire in hotel in Gajapati. However the hotel has been completely reduced to ashes due to the major fire. It was an herculean task for the fire department to extinguish the flames.