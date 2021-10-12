Major fire breaks out at Tara Tarini temple in Berhampur, No casualty reported

Berhampur: A major fire broke out at the Tara Tarini temple in Berhampur of Ganjam district on Tuesday afternoon. No casualty has been reported yet.

Report says, the fire took place at the room where the diyas are being lit (Dipagruha). All the properties inside the room has been completely gutted in the fire.

The Purshottam fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the blaze before it could spread other buildings.

More details awaited.

