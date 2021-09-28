Fire breaks out at treasury office in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A major fire broke out at Karanja Treasury office in Mayurbhanj early on Tuesday morning.

Reportedly, property worth lakhs of rupees and several important documents, electronics have been destroyed in the fire mishap.

On being informed, fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

A short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire; however, the exact cause is yet to be determined.

Earlier this day, a massive explosion took place at Balanga police station in Puri after huge quantity of explosives was seized from a raid that triggered the blast.

The roof of the police station has collapsed due to the explosion. It has also led to severe cracks in the walls. The entire building was reduced to debris while several documents and many electronic equipment have been completely destroyed in the fire.

