Mahindra Thar 2020 first car to be auctioned; know this unique reason

The first car of the soon to be launched Mahindra Thar 2020 (Mahindra Thar 2020) will be auctioned. Mahindra has recently announced this by issuing a statement. The company said that the money received after the first car was auctioned would be donated for charitable (charitable) work.

First car will be special: Mahindra said that the first unit of the Thar 2020 will come with a special badge which will indicate how special this car is. In addition, the signature of the owner of the car will be entered in a customized badge and the number ‘1’ will be written on the dashboard and leather seats of the SUV.

Donate to them: The person winning the highest bid at the auction will not only own this most unique Thar 2020, but will also help in a great task. The auction proceeds will be given to organizations involved in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

New Thar is in the news: Ever since the Mahindra Thar 2020 was first showcased on August 15, the SUV has managed to make a lot of headlines since then. According to the company, this is a great SUV from which you will be able to go anywhere. This SUV claims to retain its much appreciated 4X4 capabilities. With this, a lot of features have been given to make its cabin comfortable. With features like infotainment screen, roof mounted speakers, splash proof switches and air conditioning in it, Mahindra is trying to woo a large section of customers.

Thar engine: The new-generation Mahindra Thar will be available in two engines in the Indian market. In this, customers will get a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine with BS6 compliant and a 2.0-liter turbocharged mStallion petrol engine. Mahindra Thar has included a petrol engine from the company for the first time. Its new turbo petrol engine will generate maximum power of 150 bhp and peak torque of 320 Nm. Talking about the diesel model of the new generation Mahindra Thar, it has a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine with BS6 compliant for strength. Its diesel engine will generate maximum power of 130 bhp and peak torque of 300 Nm.

Features and look: The 2020 version of Mahindra has the same front grille as the old model. Its look has been updated a little bit earlier. It has cruise control, EBD with ABS, dual airbags, hill-hold and rollover with ESP. The company has introduced its Thar with multiple roof options. In this, you will also get the option of hard top, soft top and convertible top for the first time.

7-inch touchscreen infotainment: The new Thar features a 7-inch diesel registered touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The rear seat has now been given a front facing. The most important thing here is that from the seats of the car to the floor, it is completely washable.

Cost: The list of features found in the attractive Mahindra Thar 2020 4×4 SUV is very long. Because of which this car has managed to create a stir among the driving enthusiasts. Although its prices are to be announced on October 2, 2020, but before the launch, its price list has been leaked on social media. The base ex-showroom price of the base variant of Mahindra Thar will be Rs 9.75 lakh, which will go up to Rs 12.49 lakh on its top end variants.