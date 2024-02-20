Maha Shivratri 2024: Timing of raising of Mahadipa at Bhubaneswar Lingaraj temple finalised, check

Bhubaneswar: The auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 8 this year. The Lingaraj temple administration along with the local administration organise the festival smoothly in a grand manner every year. A preparatory meeting was held today in this regard.

As per the decision taken at meeting of the additional collector with different nijogs of the Lingaraj temple, the Mahadipa of Lord Lingaraj will be raised atop temple between 10 PM and 10.30 PM on Maha Shivratri, which is also known as Jagara Yatra.

The Mahadipa will be lifted atop the Lingaraj Temple following the completion of the Sahanamela and Chariprahara rituals.

Thousands of devotees assemble at the temple every year on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. While a lot of rituals get executed during the day-long observation of the festival, many devotees wait inside the temple premises to witness the raising of the Mahadipa atop the temple. After the ritual is performed, they break their day-long fast.

Maha Shivratri is a notable festival in Hinduism, marking a remembrance of “overcoming darkness and ignorance” in life and the world. It is observed by remembering Shiva and chanting prayers, fasting, and meditating on ethics and virtues such as honesty, non-injury to others, charity, forgiveness, and the discovery of Shiva. Ardent devotees stay awake throughout this night.