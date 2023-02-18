Maha Shivratri: Mahadipa lifted atop Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Mahadipa was lifted atop Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the Maha Shivratri here today.

The Mahadipa was lifted atop the Lingaraj Temple amid the chants of Har, Har Mahadev of thousands of devotees.

The lifting of Mahadipa, which was slated to take place at 10 PM got delayed as the rituals are currently delayed by two hours allegedly the demands of the sevayats have not been addressed by the administration.

With the lifting to of the Mahadipa, the devotees of Lord Shiva broke their day-long fast.