Election preparatory meeting held in Bhubaneswar on March 7

Bhubaneswar: An election preparatory meeting was held at Police Seva Bhawan regarding the conduct of elections in all constituencies under Bhubaneswar Police Commissionerate.

Police Commissioner Sanjib Panda, Additional Police Commissioner Avinash Kumar, Khurda Collector Chanchal Rana, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Rajesh Patil, Bhubaneswar DCP Pratik Singh were present in this meeting.

All Police Station Officers of Bhubaneswar UPD, Zonal ACP and Tehsildar, BDO, AB Abkari Officer were present in the meeting. The meeting discussed how the elections will be conducted.

A special team will be formed by the administration for the upcoming elections. The special team will work to ensure free and fair elections after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct

In the Election preparatory meeting it was decided that, the Campaign posters of political parties will be removed from the streets. Special measures will also be taken by BMC in this regard. All ads will be removed from public places soon.

If necessary, special guidelines will be drawn up by the Collector and shall be implemented by the BMC. Training will be given on how to follow the guidelines during processions, public meetings, campaigns

The Special Central Force has arrived in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The Commissionerate Police has also formed a special team. A special flying squad has been formed for election monitoring. Special training has been given to all officials to conduct fair and impartial elections. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

