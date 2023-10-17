Maa Durga with lemons made by Sudarsan Pattnaik, attracts huge crowds

Karnataka: Odisha-based sand artist Padmashri Sudarsan Pattnaik has made a sculpture of Maa Durga with lemons in Vijapur, in Karnataka.

The Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is shown in the sand sculpture taking blessings from Maa Durga. There has been a huge public gathering to see this fascinating piece of art.

“I have made a sculpture of Goddess Durga, using more than 5,000 lemons with the message ‘Prayer for blessings’ #TeamBharat for #CricketWorldCup2023 at Vijapur, in Karnataka.

#CWC23 #CWC2023 #WorldCup” wrote Sudarsan Pattnaik on his X handle.

Sudarsan Pattnaik said that he used lemon for the first time in the sand art. However, it has been seen that there is a huge public gathering in the local area to see this very interesting sandart.