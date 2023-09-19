Odisha: Beautiful Sand art in Puri beach to mark Ganesh Chaturthi

Puri: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi a beautiful sand art has been created by Sudarshan Patnaik on Puri sea beach in Odisha.

The awarded Sand Artist Sudarshan Patnaik has made this sand sculpture by installing around 1000 pieces of steel bowls.

He has also engraved in the mesmerizing sand sculpture a message which read, “World Peace “, said reliable reports.