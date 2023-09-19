Odisha: Beautiful Sand art in Puri beach to mark Ganesh Chaturthi

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi a beautiful sand art has been created by  Sudarshan Patnaik on Puri sea beach in Odisha.  

By Sudeshna Panda 0
sand art in puri beach

Puri: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi a beautiful sand art has been created by Sudarshan Patnaik on Puri sea beach in Odisha.

The awarded Sand Artist Sudarshan Patnaik has made this sand sculpture by installing around 1000 pieces of steel bowls.

He has also engraved in the mesmerizing sand sculpture a message which read, “World Peace “, said reliable reports.

Also Read: 1 Student Dead, 2 Critical While Transporting Idol Of Lord Ganesh In Cuttack

You might also like

1 student dead, 2 critical while transporting idol of Lord Ganesh in Cuttack

‘Woman children dead in Ganjam’ of Odisha, husband detained by police

Odisha: Scrub typhus cases in Sundargarh on the rise as 10 more test positive

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm Across Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans