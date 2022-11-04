Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal next week

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal next week, predicted Windy’s American GFS model.

The possible strom brewing in the sea was predicted by the American GFS model of Windy.

On the other hand, American meteorologist Jason Nichols estimates that a low-pressure may develop over the Bay of Bengal next week. The weather is favourable for this. This low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southern Bay of Bengal. However, Jason Nichols has made no predictions regarding the track and intensity of the potential low-pressure area.

The Indian Meteorological Department, on the other hand, has not made any predictions regarding the possible low pressure or sea storms.

