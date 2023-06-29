Lord Jagannath and his siblings give darshan to devotees in suna besha

Puri: Suna Besha of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra is underway now that is on June 29.

During the Suna Besha, the three deities will be adorned with gold ornaments on their three majestic wooden chariots – Nandighosa, Taladhwaja and Debadalana– placed at Singhdwar of Srimandir.

Suna Besha is also known as Rajadhiraja besha, Raja Besha and Rajarajeshwara Besha. This is a festival when the deities Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra are adorned with gold jewelry.

It is observed on the day after the return of the Deities from Gundicha Temple, on Ashadha Shukla Ekadashi Tithi. Out of the 32 Beshas or forms of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, Suna Besha is one of the most looked upon by the devotees.

During this special ritual, the holy trinity will be decorated with gold ornaments. Lord Jagannath will also be adorned with a chakra (disc) made of gold on the right hand while a silver conch would adorn his left hand. However, Balabhadra will be decorated with a plough made of gold on the left hand and a golden mace on his right hand. Goddess Subhadra’s forehead is decorated with an emerald (panna).

Suna Besha is observed five times during a year. While one is observed on Bahuda Ekadashi during the Rath Yatra on the chariots placed at the lion’s gate also called Singhadwara, the other four Suna Beshas are observed inside the temple on the Ratna Singhasana.

It is believed that Suna Besha ritual began during the reign of King Kapilendra Deb in 1460 when he brought gold on 16 elephants to Puri after a winning a battle with another king and donated them to Jagannath Temple.

Early today, other rituals such as Mangala Alati, Abakasha and Mailama-Tadapa Lagi will be performed at the chariots. Other major rituals such as Gopalaballav, Madhayna Dhoopa and Sandhya Alati will be performed before the Suna Besha.

Devotees will be allowed to get glimpses of Suna Besha from 5 pm till 11 pm, informed Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Government of Odisha and Puri Police have made elaborate arrangements so that the darshan can be done smoothly without any hassles.

