Protests Against Covid Crematorium Close To Locality In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Locals Protest Cremation Of COVID Patient’s Body, Damage Hearse In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baripada: Protesting cremation of a deceased coronavirus patient in their locality, people attacked a hearse carrying the body at Raghunathpur area in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha today.

As per reports, hundreds of locals including women gathered and protested at the Raghunathpur with wooden sticks when a hearse (Swarga Ratha) carrying the body of a corona patient arrived for cremation. The protestors had a heated argument with the staff of the hearse following which they attacked and damaged the vehicle by pelting stones at it and hitting with wooden sticks.

Recently, the district administration had constructed a new crematorium for the deceased covid patients near the dump yard in Raghunathpur, which turned into a matter of concern for the locals who protested the decision.

Related News

Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session: 136 persons including MLAs,…

People Of Baripada Opt For Voluntary Shutdown Due To Rising…

Extramarital Affair: Wife Thrashes Husband After Catching…

Anganwadi Workers Swim And Trek To Reach Remote Odisha…

Protests Against Covid Crematorium Close To Locality In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

The locals got irated as the administration sent the body of a Covid patient to be cremated despite their stiff protest.

Meanwhile, efforts by the local police to pacify the angry protestors is underway. A large number of security personnel have been deployed at the site.

You might also like
State

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application process started; Check details

State

7th pay commission: Big gift to central employees, government changed rules of family…

State

Case lodged against OAS officer in Odisha for thrashing wife: Watch

State

Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session: 136 persons including MLAs, Assembly staff and media…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7