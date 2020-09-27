Baripada: Protesting cremation of a deceased coronavirus patient in their locality, people attacked a hearse carrying the body at Raghunathpur area in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha today.

As per reports, hundreds of locals including women gathered and protested at the Raghunathpur with wooden sticks when a hearse (Swarga Ratha) carrying the body of a corona patient arrived for cremation. The protestors had a heated argument with the staff of the hearse following which they attacked and damaged the vehicle by pelting stones at it and hitting with wooden sticks.

Recently, the district administration had constructed a new crematorium for the deceased covid patients near the dump yard in Raghunathpur, which turned into a matter of concern for the locals who protested the decision.

The locals got irated as the administration sent the body of a Covid patient to be cremated despite their stiff protest.

Meanwhile, efforts by the local police to pacify the angry protestors is underway. A large number of security personnel have been deployed at the site.