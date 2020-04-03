Jharsuguda: While the whole of Odisha is under a lock down due to coronavirus outbreak, the liquor demand seems to have soared.

Today, liquor worth 80,000 rupees has been seized. The excise department raided the house of a man called Bhamara Parida, at BTM Square in Jharsuguda town. 1 person has also been arrested in this connection.

This is the second such instance of huge amount of IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) being seized in 2 days. Yesterday a huge amount was seized in Niali block of Cuttack district.