Let’s build new Odisha together: CM Naveen Patnaik on 75th Republic Day

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has extended greeting on the occasion of 75th Republic Day. While wishing the state, the CM said to build a new Odisha together.

Earlier, on the eve of the national occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the state is moving on the path of development.

He also extended his obeisance to great freedom fighters, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das, Utkal Gauraba Madhusudan Das, Nabakrushna Choudhury, Gopabandhu Choudhury, Sahid Laxman Nayak, Veer Surendra Sai, Maa Ramadevi, Malati Choudhury, Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, Biju Patnaik and Parbati Giri.

“All the states have contribution in the development of the country. Our Odisha also has an important role to play. In the last twenty years, Odisha has created new history in all areas of development. Odisha is on the path of transformation. Odisha’s development has become a model for others,” he further said.

The economic development of Odisha is very impressive. It is higher than the national average. Odisha is a top performer in poverty alleviation. The NITI Aayog report says that over one crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last nine years.

Today, Odisha is at the top among the states in the field of start-up. We have received an award for this from the Government of India. Odisha is now leading in industry, information technology, start-up.

Multinational companies like IBM, Deloitte, Accenture, are choosing Odisha to set up their organizations due to our policies and the expertise of the young society.