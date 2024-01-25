Odisha moving on path of development: Naveen Patnaik on the eve of Republic Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is moving on path of development, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his address to the State on the eve of Republic Day.

On this occasion, Patnaik extended his obeisance to great freedom fighters, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das, Utkal Gauraba Madhusudan Das, Nabakrushna Choudhury, Gopabandhu Choudhury, Sahid Laxman Nayak, Veer Surendra Sai, Maa Ramadevi, Malati Choudhury, Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, Biju Patnaik and Parbati Giri.

“On this occasion, I am also paying tribute to our soldiers who were martyred for the peace and security of the country. Our country is the country of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash. We are walking on the path of truth, peace, non-violence, justice, equality and development. Today, India’s reputation in the world market is growing in various fields,” he added.

All the states have contribution in the development of the country. Our Odisha also has an important role to play. In the last twenty years, Odisha has created new history in all areas of development. Odisha is on the path of transformation. Odisha’s development has become a model for others.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath is the best identity of the Odia race. As per his wishes, the Srimandir Parikrama project has been completed.

Samlei project is also going to be launched soon. Our merit is the identity of our identity and identity. The new campus of Odisha University has been inaugurated at Satyavast. This is an important step in the growth of Oriya language literature.

The economic development of Odisha is very impressive. is higher than the national average. Odisha is a top performer in poverty alleviation. The NITI Aayog report says that over one crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last nine years.

Governance is effective because of our 5T policy. People are getting the benefits of all our schemes. From education to health, communication, irrigation, transport, sports, transformation in all areas has illuminated Odisha’s development.

My government has made the village the center of development. In “Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha”, Jagannath culture is being protected and propagated from village to village. Digital infrastructure is being developed in the village. The Lakshmi Bus Scheme has brought about a transformation in the communication sector in the village. It has given new life to the socio economic system of the village.

I have always given importance to the development of agriculture and farmers. Mothers are not only the family but also the strength of our society. Today, Mission Shakti has partnered with 70 lakh mothers in development. I have high hopes for them.

Today, Odisha is at the top among the states in the field of start-up. We have received an award for this from the Government of India. Odisha is now leading in industry, information technology, start-up.

Multinational companies like IBM, Deloitte, Accenture, are choosing Odisha to set up their organizations due to our policies and the expertise of the young society.

All lives are precious. In this policy our Biju Health Welfare Scheme is working very well. Taking this further, we have launched BSKY Naveen Card. This has relieved the medical worries of more than four crore people of the state.

Our development model brings opportunities for everyone. All are partners in development. Odisha is progressing with everyone’s cooperation. We will build a new Odisha with everyone’s cooperation. Our Odisha will be the best Odisha, Strong Odisha.

