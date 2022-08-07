Last date for submission of online application forms for Second, Special OJEE-2022 extended, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) today extended the last date for submission of online application forms for Second and Special OJEE-2022.

As per the latest notification issued by the OJEE, the last date for submission of online application forms for Second and Special OJEE-2022 which was originally notified as 07.08.2022 has been extended up to 14.08.2022.

“In view of requests received from various quarters, the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under 2nd / Special OJEE, 2022, which was originally notified as 07.08.2022, is hereby extended up to 14.08.2022 and the last date for fee payment up to 16.08.2022 (10.00 PM),” said the OJEE notification.

“There will be no further extension of these dates,” it added.

Earlier, the OJEE had notified that the 2nd/ Special OJEE for B.Tech,. LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (B.Sc.), MBA, MCA, B.Parm and M.Pharm will be held in the last week of August, 2022 or in the first week of September, 2022 (tentative).