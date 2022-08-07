Special OJEE online application last date

Last date for submission of online application forms for Second, Special OJEE-2022 extended, check details

By WCE 3 664 0

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) today extended the last date for submission of online application forms for Second and Special OJEE-2022.

As per the latest notification issued by the OJEE, the last date for submission of online application forms for Second and Special OJEE-2022 which was originally notified as 07.08.2022 has been extended up to 14.08.2022.

“In view of requests received from various quarters, the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under 2nd / Special OJEE, 2022, which was originally notified as 07.08.2022, is hereby extended up to 14.08.2022 and the last date for fee payment up to 16.08.2022 (10.00 PM),” said the OJEE notification.

“There will be no further extension of these dates,” it added.

Earlier, the OJEE had notified that the 2nd/ Special OJEE for B.Tech,. LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (B.Sc.), MBA, MCA, B.Parm and M.Pharm will be held in the last week of August, 2022 or in the first week of September, 2022 (tentative).

You might also like
State

Firing at Kolkata museum: CISF jawan remanded to 14-day police custody

State

Make Odisha special focus state and allocate funds for disaster proofing: Naveen…

State

Fake loan app case in Odisha: Mumbai Police takes 3 accused persons on remand

State

Rain to continue in Odisha till August 10, red warning issued for next 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.