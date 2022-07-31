Notification for online applications for Second, Special OJEE-2022 issued, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) today issued the online applications for the Second and Special OJEE-2022.

According to the OJEE notification, the 2nd/ Special OJEE for B.Tech,. LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (B.Sc.), MBA, MCA, B.Parm and M.Pharm will be held in the last week of August, 2022 or in the first week of September, 2022 (tentative).

The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses as mentioned above.

Interested candidates are advised to fill up the respective application forms online through OJEE website (www.ojee.nic.in) only.

Filling-up of online applications through the OJEE website begins on 1st August, 2022 and will end on 7th of August, 2022 (11 PM).

The results (ranks) of 2nd/ Special OJEE shall be used for allotment only for the vacant seats left over after 1st phase counselling.

Candidates, who have appeared and have rank in JEE Main 2022 ( for B.Tech) or OJEE 2022 (for other courses), are not required to appear the 2nd/ Special OJEE.

Outside State candidates are not eligible for admission in government colleges, but they are eligible for admission in private colleges.