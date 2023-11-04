Laser scanning of Ratna Bhandar approved in the Srimandir Managing Committee meeting

Puri: In the Srimandir managing committee meeting, the ASI has been given permission to conduct laser scanning of Ratna Bhandar in Puri, informed SJTA Chief Administrator Ranjan Das.

The managing committee has approved the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama project on January 17, Vedas to be recited at the four doors of the shrine and Yagna will be held at the Ishan Kona (northeast direction) during inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama project.

There were discussions held on Sebayat Awaas Yojna and Adarsh Gurkul during the committee meeting. They have also decided to repair Lord’s Ratna palanquin and Rahu Rekha. Donation boxes will also be installed at the four doors of the Lord Jagannath temple.

The report presented by Niti sub-committee has been approved in the managing committee meeting.

