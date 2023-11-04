Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb to chair Srimandir managing committee meeting today

Puri: Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, is scheduled to chair Srimandir managing committee meeting today at Puri at Niladri Bhakta Niwas at 11 am.

In the meeting, the members will finalize the inauguration ceremony of the much-awaited Srimandir Parikrama Project. Yesterday, Puri King Dibyasingha Deb reviewed the progress of the Parikrama project along with SJTA chief Ranjan Kumar Das and the district Collector, Samarth Verma.

The havan and puja for the inauguration will begin from January 15 and Puri King Dibyasingha Deb to perform the Purnaahuti and vedas to be recited at the four gates of the shrine. All these will be approved at the Srimandir committee meeting today.

Nabin Odisha and 5T Chairman VK Pandian directed to complete the ongoing Srimandir Parikrama project in the religious town Puri by December 15, 2023.