Kendrapara: A labourer has cycled 775 kms from Raipur in Chhattisgarh to his home in Kendrapara of Odisha. The labourer is a resident of Dhumat Panchayat in Kendrapara.

The coronavirus lock down took away his livelihood and he was forced to return to his home. The situation was so tough that he was forced to go hungry for many days.

Since he could not find a way out he decide to cycle back home as there were no vehicles due to the lock down.

He reached his village and was sent to the quarantine center in his panchayat. A medical team has examined his health there.