Konark Special Express cancelled for this day; check detail

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel the Bhubaneswar-CSMT Mumbai Konark Special train for the two days.

According to reports, Bhubaneswar-CSMT Mumbai Konark Special from Bhubaneswar on 7.08.2020 (Friday) will remain suspended due to cancellation of pairing train.

Earlier, Konark Special Express from Mumbai was cancelled on Wednesday due to heavy rain causing water logging in Mumbai Sub-urban area.