KISS University signs MoU with Delhi University for Education and Research

Bhubaneswar: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Departments of Anthropology of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Delhi University at New Delhi on Wednesday. The departments of both the universities will work together on education and research.

The MoU was signed, in the presence of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, by the chancellor of KISS University Prof Deepak Behera and Vice Chancellor of Delhi University Prof P.C. Joshi.

Under this MoU both the universities will create a new direction in the education and research fields of Anthropology, said KIIT & KISS founder Achyuta Samanta.

The Registrar of Delhi University Vikas Gupta, the Department Head of Anthropology M.P. Sachdeva were the chief guests in the event.