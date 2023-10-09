KISS Celebrates Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das’ 146th Jayanti

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) today celebrated the 146th birth anniversary of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das. On this auspicious occasion, the Gopabandhu Chair at KISS University organised a discussion on “Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das and Odia Journalism”.

Chief Guest of the occasion, Editor of leading Odia daily Samaja Dr Pramod Kumar Mohapatra, shed some light on the life and philosophy of Utkalmani. He said “Gopabandhu Das was a great saint with tremendous zeal and had dedicated his entire life towards the service of mankind. Though he breathed his last at the early age of 51, from his youth days to old age, he dedicated his entire time to the people of Odisha and Odia.’’

Saying that in the present time, Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta is such a persona like Utkalmani, Dr. Mohapatra observed that Dr Samanta was inspired by the life and philosophy of Gopabandhu Das and has realized his dream through a wonderful project like KISS.

During the discussion, Vice-Chancellor of KISS University Prof Deepak Kumar Behera gave the introductory remarks and Registrar Dr Prashant Kumar Routray gave the vote of thanks. Professor Gopabandhu Chair Bijayananda Singh, Director General KISS Kanhu Charan Mahali, Faculty members, and students were also present. The guests on this occasion also garlanded the statue of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das on KISS campus.