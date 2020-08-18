Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute Of Industrial Technology KIIT University Odisha has been ranked as first in the private university category in the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA 2020).

The Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements or ARIIA 2020 have been announced by the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu.

It is noteworthy that in the government-aided university category, Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) Mumbai has been ranked first.

The ARIIA Rankings were launched in 2019 along with National Institutional Ranking Framework, India Rankings. This year institutions have been awarded under six categories in the ARIIA 2020.

The categories are centrally-funded Institutions, state-funded universities, state-funded autonomous institutions, private or Deemed-to-be universities and private institutions, special category for women-only higher education institutions which has been added this year.

SRM University Chennai and VIT University Vellore are the other two private colleges that have been ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.