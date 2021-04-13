KIIT Student Ishita Bhatnagar Excels In ‘IT Golden Globe Awards 2020’

Bhubaneswar: Ishita Bhatnagar, a student of Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University has bagged the ‘IT Golden Globe Awards 2020.’

Bhatnagar, who is a third-year student of Aerospace Engineering at the School of Mechanical Engineering of KIIT, got the Award in the field of Creative Writing in Mumbai on 25th March 2021.

The award ceremony was held in Mumbai, organized by OMG World Records and International Talent Search in collaboration with OMG Talks YouTube channel.

Participants had sent their portfolios for different categories of the award and the winners were selected on the basis of their portfolios.

Meanwhile, Founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, and staff of the institution congratulated Ishita Bhatnagar for her achievement.