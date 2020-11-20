KIIT, KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta inaugurates Child Safety Awareness Chariot

Bhubaneswar: World Child Rights Day was observed in the premises of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Chief Guest of this state level event was Sandhyabati Pradhan, Chairman of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board Sanjay Das Burma as well as KIIT and KISS Founder, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta graced the occasion as the honourable guests.

On this occasion a Child Safety Awareness Chariot was flagged off by Dr. Samanta. The chariot will make a tour of Khordha, Kandhamal and Boudh districts for 20 days to aware people about child safety and child care.

The event was attended by civil society organisers as well as child, teen and youth champions.

The day is observed every year on November 20 for international unity and to spread awareness on child safety and child welfare. This year’s theme is to ascertain stoppage of child marriage and to strengthen child safety.