Bhubaneswar: The Khelo India 2020 university level games have started in KIIT Deemed University today.

This is a first of its kind sporting event and has been hosted by KIIT.

It is a mega sporting event organized by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department of Government of India.

The participants from various universities are highly enthusiastic about the event.

In the 1st day, a number of games shall be played. It includes Football, Volley Ball, Basket Ball and Fencing.

All games will be played in Campus 23 of KIIT University, other than fencing.

The Football match started at 9:30am, whereas the Volleyball and Basketball matches started at 10:00am.

Due to the excellent infrastructure of KIIT University a number of games can be played simultaneously.

4000 students from 200 universities are participating in the 16 sporting events to be held from 21st Feb 2020 to 1st March 2020.