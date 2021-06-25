Khurda reports highest Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As many as 40 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Friday.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,801.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

1. A 45 years old Female of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2. A 38 years old Male of Angul District.

3. A 52 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4. A 77 years old Male of Balangir District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

5. A 30 years old Male of Balangir District.

6. A 75 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7. A 54 years old Female of Balasore District.

8. A 40 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

9. A 73 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

10. A 45 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

11. A 51 years old Male of Baragarh District.

12. A 71 years old Male of Baragarh District.

13. A 64 years old Male of Bhadrak District.

14. A 75 years old Male of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

15. A 50 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

16. A 80 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypothyroidism.

17. A 90 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

18. A 53 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

19. A 55 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

20. A 30 years old Female of Boudh District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Hypothyroidsim.

21. A 40 years old Male of Boudh District.

22. A 36 years old Female of Cuttack District.

23. A 62 years old Female of Cuttack District.

24. A 63 years old Male of Cuttack District.

25. A 61 years old Male of Cuttack District.

26. A 64 years old Female of Cuttack District.

27. A 31 years old Male of Ganjam District.

28. A 64 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

29. A 62 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

30. A 27 years old Female of Khurdha District.

31. A 48 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

32. A 50 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

33. A 75 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

34. A 68 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

35. A 65 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

36. A 32 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

37. A 35 years old Male of Puri District.

38. A 38 years old Female of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypokalemia.

39. A 46 years old Male of Sundergarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

40. A 48 years old Male of Sundergarh District.