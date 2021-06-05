Bhubaneswar: As many as 40 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Six deaths reported from Khordha district, Four deaths each reported from Cuttack, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh districts, three each from Angul,Boudh, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi districts, two each from Bolangir, Bargarh and Deogarh districts and one each from Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Sambalpur dictricts respectively.

#BREAKING: 40 more succumb to #Covid19 in #Odisha in the last 24 hours. Death Toll mounts to 2,952 pic.twitter.com/eCDP8YBc98 — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) June 5, 2021

The death toll in Odisha mounts to 2,952.