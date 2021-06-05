Khordha Reports Highest Covid Deaths For Second Consecutive Day

odisha covid death
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: As many as 40 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Six deaths reported from Khordha district, Four deaths each reported from Cuttack, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh districts, three each from Angul,Boudh, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi districts, two each from Bolangir, Bargarh and Deogarh districts and one each from Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Sambalpur dictricts respectively.

The death toll in Odisha mounts to 2,952.

