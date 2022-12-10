Khandagiri police hands over all evidence in connection with Archana Nag to ED

Bhubaneswar: The Khandagiri police on Saturday hands over all the evidence and seizure list in connection with the lady blackmailer Archana Nag case after repeated broadcast of Archana Nag case on Kalinga TV.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has appealed in the District Court that the Commissionerate Police is not supporting the ED and also not submitting all evidences regarding Archana Nag case.

The court ordered the police to hand over all the evidence in connection with the Archana Nag case to the ED.

According to sources, the Khandagiri police station in-charge Dayanidhi Nayak has submitted all the seizure list and other evidence to the ED officials.

The blackmailing incident came to limelight when a girl filed complaint against renowned Odia film producer Akshay Parija, accusing him of sexually exploiting her.

Later, Parija had lodged another complaint before Nayapalli police station alleging that the woman Archana Nag and Shradhanjali Behera, have demanded Rs 3 crore from him.