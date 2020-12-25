Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta Appointed as BJD’s National Spokesperson, Thanks CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta was appointed as the National Spokesperson of Biju Janata Dal on Friday. Odisha Chief Minister cum BJD President Naveen Patnaik appointed six prominent leaders of the party as the national spokespersons including Dr. Samanta.

In his reaction, Dr. Samanta said, “(I) express my sincere thanks and gratitude to our bold, inspiring and pro-active leader and Hon’ble President of Biju Janata Dal, Shri Naveen Patnaik ji for having appointed me as National Spokesperson of BJD and reposing his faith on me.”

“I will strive to give my best to this assignment and to make Odisha Governance model more visible nationally,” the KIIT and KISS Founder also said.