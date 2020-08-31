Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked as many as 20 hotels of the State capital city to provide accommodation to the JEE and NEET examinees and their parents/guardians.

The hoteliers have been directed to provide accommodation on payment basis.

The BMC also issued some helpline numbers thought which accommodation in the hotels can be arranged.

Here is the list of helpline numbers:

List of hotels available for the accommodation of parents/students appearing for JEE (Mains) and NEET exams on self-paid basis in Bhubaneswar:

Speaking about the move, BMC sources said that the decision has been taken with an aim to provide a hassle-free stay to the examinees and their parents/guardians.

Likewise, the Tourism Department of the Odisha Government also has written a letter to the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha urging it to instruct local hotels/lodges to keep those open for lodging and boarding purposes of the JEE and NEET examinees and their parents/guardians.