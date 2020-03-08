ITI student critical after coming in contact with 11KV live wire

Balangir: A youth sustained critical injury after coming in contact with an 11KV transmission wire in Shantipada area in Balangir last on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Bhoi, a student of Government ITI College, Balangir.

Soumya, a native of Damamura village in Subarnapur was staying in a rented house in Shantipada area for the past couple of months. He had been to the rooftop in some work in the wee hours today when accidentally touched a low-hanging high transmission line.

The victim was rushed to Balangir Hospital in a critical condition and then shifted to VIMSAR in Burla for better treatment.