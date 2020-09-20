Aadhaar card is a very important document which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is used to get subsidy from the admission of children in school to various government schemes. Important and confidential documents like Aadhaar can be easily created by fraudsters.

For the purpose of cheating, the thugs run bets by circulating fake plastic base in the market. However, with a little understanding, understanding, information and alerts, you can avoid being a victim of any kind of fraud. At the same time, there have been many such cases when people are made a victim of fraud by using a fake Aadhaar number. Many times it happens that Aadhaar card holder is caught with a fake number and does not even know.

It becomes very important for you to know whether your base is fake or not. That means whether your Aadhaar card is registered by UIDAI or not. You can easily find it sitting at home.

For this, you can follow these steps by visiting the UIDAI website uidai.gov.in:

First of all go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section on the homepage

Now under the option of ‘Aadhaar Services’, you will get the option of ‘Verify an Aadhaar Number’

Here you have to enter 12 digit Aadhaar Number (UID),

After which a code will be revealed for captcha verification

Proceed to Verify after filling the code

As soon as you do this, the status of your Aadhar verification will be revealed.

(The Hindi version of this article was published by jansatta.com)