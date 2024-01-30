Rishabh Pant opens up on car crash, says, “During the accident, I was…”

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has recently opened up about the horrific, near-death experience he had during the accident which occurred at the Delhi-Dehradun highway in December 2022.

Narrating his experience on Star Sports series ‘Believe’, Rishabh Pant said, “First time in my life, I felt like my time in this world is up. During the accident, I was aware of the wounds, but I was lucky as it could have been even more serious. I was feeling that someone saved me.”

He further said, “I asked the doctor how long will it take for me to recover, he said it would take 16-18 months. I knew I had to work hard to cut this recovery time.”

Pant met the accident on December 30, 2022, where he was severely injured. Reportedly, Pant also underwent plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions.

Meanwhile, the cricket star is presently recovering well and is set to return on field in the upcoming season of IPL. The Indian Premiere League (IPL) is set to begin in March this year.

