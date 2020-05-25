IOCL Job 2020: Hurry Up! Deadline to apply for 600 vacant posts extended; Check details here

In what could be considered as a good news for the job aspirants, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has extended the deadline to apply for 600 vacant posts.

The eligible candidates can apply online for the posts of Accountant, Trade Apprentice and Electrician.

As per the earlier notification, the IOCL had set May 22 as the deadline for the candidates to apply for the posts. However, it has extended the application process till June 21 with 100 more posts due to the ongoing lockdown.

However, the candidates who have already applied from 22.02.2020 till 20.03.2020 should not apply again.

Here are the job details:

Post to apply:

Accountant

Trade Apprentice

Electrician

Educational qualification:

The interested candidates should have passed Plus Two (+2) and completed their Diploma in IT. (You can visit the official website (given bellow) to get detail information.

Age:

The applicant should not be bellow 18-year-old and more than 24-year-old

Process of selection:

The eligible candidates will be selected as per their performance in written exam

Important Date:

June 21

Click here for the notification: IOCL Recruitment 2020

Apply online here: https://rectt.in/